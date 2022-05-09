No COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the Kingdom during the 18th epidemiological week of 2022 spanning between April 30 and May 6, while the number of infections stood at 84, increasing the coronavirus caseload to 1,696,054, the government announced on Sunday.

The Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll remained at 14,066, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests that returned a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at nearly 1.08 per cent over the last week.

A total of 7,787 coronavirus tests were conducted throughout the past week, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 16,765,117, according to the statement.

The statement added that 152 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine during the week. The total number of recoveries after finishing the quarantine period is expected to stand at 1,681,934, according to the statement.

The statement added that there are currently 54 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of seven COVID patients were admitted to hospitals during the week, bringing the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to nine, the statement said, adding that 12 recovered patients had left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients reached 1 per cent, for ICU beds it reached 1 per cent and the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 1 per cent.

In the central region, the isolation bed occupancy rate reached 1 per cent, 1 per cent for ICUs and zero per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed, ICUs, ventilators occupancy rate of zero per cent.

The cases comprised 66 infections in Amman, four in Irbid, zero in Balqa, seven in Zarqa, one in Madaba, four in Aqaba, one in Mafraq, zero in Jerash, zero in Ajloun, zero in Karak, zero in Tafileh, one in Maan, no cases were recorded in Ramtha and Petra districts.

The statement added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,760,909, while 4,482,433 have received their second shot and 649,520 have received the booster jab.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

