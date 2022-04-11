Seven COVID-19 deaths and 741 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom during the 14th epidemiological week of 2022 spanning between April 2 and April 8, increasing the coronavirus caseload to 1,694,957, the government announced on Sunday.

The new fatalities brought the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 14,055, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests that returned a positive result, known as the positive rate, over the last week stood at nearly 2.91 per cent.

A total of 25,469 coronavirus tests were conducted throughout the past week, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 16,695,723, according to the statement.

The statement added that 1,264 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine during the week. The total number of recoveries after finishing the quarantine period is expected to stand at 1,680,409, according to the statement.

The statement added that there are currently 493 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 44 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week, bringing the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 74, the statement said, adding that 83 recovered patients had left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients reached 1 per cent, for ICU beds it reached 5 per cent and the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 3 per cent.

In the central region, the isolation bed occupancy rate reached 2 per cent, 7 per cent for ICUs and 3 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 1 per cent, 2 per cent for ICUs and 1 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 474 infections in Amman, 57 in Irbid, 28 in Balqa, 63 in Zarqa, five in Madaba, 14 in Aqaba, 23 in Mafraq, 12 in Jerash, 12 in Ajloun, 27 in Karak, 12 in Tafileh, seven in Maan, five in Ramtha District and two in Petra District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,745,645, while 4,463,570 have received their second shot and 637,755 have received the booster jab.

