The number of Indonesian citizens who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 148.98 million as of Wednesday, according to the COVID-19 Handling Task Force.



According to task force data, the number of fully vaccinated citizens or those who have received two doses of the vaccine increased by 402,204 on Wednesday to reach 148,989,922.



Meanwhile, as many as 148,944 residents received their first vaccine dose on Wednesday, taking the total number of first dose recipients to 192,412,648.



In addition, the number of people who received the booster or third dose rose by 316,533 to touch 13,163,845, the task force’s data showed.



As part of efforts to boost community immunity against COVID-19, the Indonesian government launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021, targeting as many as 208,265,720 citizens.



So far, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 92.38 percent of the 208,265,720 targeted recipients.



Meanwhile, the second dose has been administered to 71.53 percent of the targeted recipients.







Earlier, spokesperson of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Wiku Adisasmito has asked regional governments to increase coordination with the central government so that the existing vaccine stocks can be maximally used and not wasted.



"The main key to maximizing the use of vaccines that are already available is good planning that includes logistics, vaccinator personnel, and redistribution to other areas that need the vaccines," the spokesperson explained.



The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Indonesia in March 2020. According to data from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of March 9, 2022, Indonesia has recorded a total of 5,826,589 COVID-19 cases, 5,258,235 recoveries, and 151,135 deaths.





