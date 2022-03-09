Social media

COVID-19 UPDATES

CORONAVIRUS

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests\n
Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests\n
CORONAVIRUS

Bahrain registers 1,896 new Covid -19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday

Bahrain registers 1,896 new Covid -19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday
Bahrain registers 1,896 new Covid -19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday
CORONAVIRUS

Qatar reports 146 new coronavirus cases

Qatar reports 146 new coronavirus cases
Qatar reports 146 new coronavirus cases
CORONAVIRUS

Saudi Arabia reports 219 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia reports 219 new COVID-19 cases
Saudi Arabia reports 219 new COVID-19 cases

LATEST NEWS

CORONAVIRUS

Transport for London drops mask requirement for passengers

CORONAVIRUS

Cambodia vaccinates children aged three to five against COVID

CORONAVIRUS

Polish prime minister says Poland will remove most COVID restrictions

CORONAVIRUS

S. Korea reports over 170,000 new COVID-19 cases

CORONAVIRUS

Bahrain registers 3,425 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths

CORONAVIRUS

China reports 205 new COVID-19 cases

CORONAVIRUS

Things look up for Oman after 2 years of COVID-19

CORONAVIRUS

Pfizer deal to cost $9mln; CAPT delays nod to Paxlovid import

CORONAVIRUS

Hospital occupancy for COVID-19 patients decreased in the past ten days: Egypt Health Ministry

EDITOR'S CHOICE

HEALTH

Boosting vaccine innovation is the best way to fight pandemics

Boosting vaccine innovation is the best way to fight pandemics
Boosting vaccine innovation is the best way to fight pandemics
CORONAVIRUS

UAE overcoming COVID-19 is a national success story, say top healthcare officials

UAE overcoming COVID-19 is a national success story, say top healthcare officials\n
UAE overcoming COVID-19 is a national success story, say top healthcare officials\n
CORONAVIRUS

U.S. parents still divided over school COVID-19 masking rules: survey

U.S. parents still divided over school COVID-19 masking rules: survey
U.S. parents still divided over school COVID-19 masking rules: survey

MORE ON COVID-19

CORONAVIRUS

Kuwait reports 436 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

CORONAVIRUS

S. Korea reports record high 342,446 new daily COVID-19 cases

TRAVEL

Booster dose mandatory for departure through King Fahd Causeway

HEALTHCARE

COVID-19 can cause brain shrinkage, memory loss: study

CORONAVIRUS

UAE announces 323 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours

CORONAVIRUS

Omicron caused more hospitalisations among children: Oman

CORONAVIRUS

UAE reports today's Covid-19 cases, recoveries

CORONAVIRUS

Malaysia to reopen borders from April with quarantine waiver

CORONAVIRUS

Bahrain registers 1,699 new Covid -19 cases on Monday

Read more

MOST READ

1

Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank

2

Dubai Festival City Mall celebrates International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day

3

Dubai bank ordered to pay $1,333,986 stolen from customer's account

4

Euro falls vs major currencies, dollar jumps; Ukraine conflict intensifies

5

Oman to build metro in the capital

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n

MORNING BRIEFING

MORNING BRIEFING

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

INSIGHTS

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Over 27,800 new member companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2021

Indian pharma major Dr. Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain