Egypt - Tanmiya for Real Estate Investment posted 118.32% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 37.190 million in 2024, according to the financial statements.

The generated net profits were compared with EGP 17.034 million in 2023.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.236 last year from EGP 0.093 in 2023, while the revenues climbed to EGP 48.295 million from EGP 20.184 million.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax grew to EGP 30.109 million in 2024 from EGP 13.132 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated revenues surged to EGP 31.073 million from EGP 8.262 million, while the EPS climbed to EGP 0.20 from EGP 0.07.

