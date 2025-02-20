Riyadh: BinDawood Holding Company registered an annual rise of 1.88% in net profit to SAR 280.25 million during 2024, versus SAR 275.07 million.

Revenues also increased by 1.33% to SAR 5.67 billion last year from SAR 5.60 billion in 2023, according to the estimated financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) maintained its value at SAR 0.24 as of 31 December 2024.

As of 30 September 2024, the company’s net profits jumped by 12.17% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 170.59 million from SAR 152.06 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

