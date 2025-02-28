Cairo: Oriental Weavers achieved consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 2.54 billion in 2024, compared to EGP 1.89 billion a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Net sales hiked to EGP 24.28 billion in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2024 from EGP 17.65 billion in 2023.

The EGX-listed firm registered standalone net profits after tax worth EGP 1.93 billion last year, compared to EGP 1.14 billion in 2023.

Non-consolidated earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 2.72 at the end of December 2024 from EGP 1.59 in the year-ago period. The sales hiked to EGP 8.42 billion from EGP 7.10 billion.

In the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2024, the consolidated net profits after soared to EGP 1.47 billion from EGP 733.39 million in H1-23.

