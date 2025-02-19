Egypt - The Arab Ceramic Company (Ceramica Remas) logged EGP 58.747 million in net profits after tax for 2024, 33.27% down from EGP 88.046 million in 2023, the annual financial results showed.

Net sales amounted to EGP 1.884 billion at the end of December 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 1.283 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 0.074 last year from EGP 0.110 in 2023.

Ceramica Remas is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the construction supplies industry sector. The company is primarily involved in the production and distribution of sanitary ware sets and ceramic tiles.

