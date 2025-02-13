Dubai: The net profits after tax of Dubai Investments increased to AED 1.20 billion as of 31 December 2024 from AED 1.13 billion in 2023, according to the preliminary financial results.

The company’s revenues amounted to AED 4.60 billion last year, compared to AED 4.10 billion in 2023.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at AED 0.28 in 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from AED 0.27. The total assets climbed to AED 22.43 billion from AED 21.43 billion.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, the net profits retreated to AED 637.06 million from AED 759.61 million in 9M-23.

