Bahrain Car Parks Company (Amakin) has achieved a net profit of BD347,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to BD347,000 reported for the same period in 2023.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were at 3 fils compared to 3 fils for the same period last year.

Total comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of the year was BD296,000, a decrease of 15pc compared to BD349,000 reported for the same period last year.

The company reported an operating profit of BD370,000 compared to BD368,000 for the same period in 2023, an increase of 1pc.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net profit reached BD1.14 million compared to BD1.09m reported for 2023, an increase of 4pc.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were at 10 fils, compared to 10 fils for the same period in 2023.

The company reported a total comprehensive income of BD1.06m, 4pc higher compared to BD1.01m reported for the same period in 2023, and a 3pc increase in operating profit, BD1.17m compared to BD1.13m for the same period in 2023.

Total equity of the company amounted to BD20.37m for 2024, compared to BD20.19m for 2023, which represents an increase of 1pc. The company’s assets were at BD22.23m for 2024, compared to BD21.61m in 2023, which represents an increase of 3pc.

Amakin board of directors has recommended distributing annual dividends to shareholders of 9pc of the company’s paid-up capital, equivalent to 9 fils per share, subject to the AGM approval.

Commenting on the results, Amakin chairman Amin Alarrayed said: “Amakin has exceeded operational expectations in 2024, fulfilling its promises to deliver outstanding performance focused on creating value and achieving impressive financial results. The company has relied on a strategy centred on strengthening partnerships with both the public and private sectors and leveraging modern technology across all its operations. This approach has resulted in sustained growth and expansion across various regions of the kingdom.

“We are confident that expanding the portfolio and improving operational mechanisms will lead to higher revenues and net profits in the coming years.”

Mr Alarrayed added: “In 2025, we aspire to further enhance the company’s position, steadfastly focusing on achieving our goals, investing in competencies, fostering innovation, and developing strategic partnerships. Our future vision is centered on adopting a flexible approach that ensures sustainable growth and progress.”

He emphasised the company’s commitment to continuing its success and strengthening its role as a strategic partner in developing the kingdom’s mobility infrastructure, with a focus on delivering innovative solutions that meet societal needs and keep pace with technological advancements.

On his part, Amakin chief executive Tariq Aljowder said: “The year 2024 has been a remarkable year in the company’s journey, as we have achieved numerous significant milestones thanks to a well-thought-out strategy and a continuous focus on innovation and digital transformation, which has contributed to sustainable growth across various sectors.”

Mr Aljowder added: “Through the implementation of our strategic plans, we have been able to significantly expand our portfolio and launch exceptional projects that reinforce our position as one of the leading companies in the mobility sector in the kingdom. One of the most prominent projects is ‘Amakin-Pearls,’ which represents a qualitative addition to the second phase of the ‘Saaada’ project. It features a multi-story building with over 400 parking spaces, along with a range of restaurants, retail outlets, and entertainment options that meet the highest modern standards.

“Additionally, the development of the car parks at the Salmaniya Medical Complex has been completed and is now operating at full capacity, significantly improving the mobility experience at this vital location.”

The chief executive also highlighted that the company’s expansion is not limited to Bahrain but has extended to Saudi Arabia, where Amakin has obtained the necessary licences to establish Amakin Saudi Arabia Limited. This strategic move aims to enhance its regional presence and expand its operations in promising markets, with expectations of a positive impact on financial results once operations commence.