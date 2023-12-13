UN Climate Secretary Simon Stiell addressed the media, following the historic UAE Consensus on the Global Stocktake, saying that the work towards achieving climate goals is only just beginning.

“In terms of rating, we needed a green light, but we got an amber, so there is still a great deal of work to be done,” he said, adding: “But there are paths forward. There are very clear signals that we are going forward.”

Stiell said it was “all systems go” on renewables, climate justice and resilience, but reiterated that the tide was turning against the fossil fuel industry.

“While we didn’t fully turn the page on the fossil fuel era in Dubai, this is clearly the beginning of the end,” he said. “We heard the concerns of Samoa and all the island states, who made it clear that the consensus doesn’t go far enough to protect their populations and the planet. The fact that they received the longest standing ovation is a clear indication that those views are widely shared.”

The UN climate secretary added that the agreement was a “floor, not a ceiling,” adding that the crucial years lay ahead in ramping up ambition and climate action.

