The UAE Ministry of Finance announced its participation at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) scheduled to be held in the UAE from 30th November to 2nd December 2023, through several events and meetings that highlight the importance of climate finance to achieve sustainable economic development.

The ministry’s participation in COP28 reflects its keenness to enhance international cooperation to find solutions to climate challenges, with the aim of achieving a sustainable future for generations to come.

Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, reiterated the UAE’s commitment to climate change and its keenness to support international efforts. He noted that addressing the repercussions of climate change is an immediate need and key to achieving sustainable socio-economic growth.

He said, “The Ministry of Finance recognises the importance of strengthening international cooperation and taking all necessary measures to recover from climate impacts, by having fair financing for climate through new partnerships and enhancing investments in environment-friendly projects to achieve sustainable socio-economic development.”

Al Hussaini highlighted that COP28 provides a key opportunity for the international community to evaluate global collective action, and to set a roadmap to address climate challenges.

The Ministry of Finance is organising a high-level roundtable for finance ministers on “Scaling Up Climate Finance”, which will gather more than 20 finance ministers from the world. Mohamed Al Hussaini will also participate in various meetings held by the COP28 Presidency during Finance Day, 4th December 2023, including “Available, Accessible and Affordable: Towards A Climate Finance Architecture”.