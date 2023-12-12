Trends Research and Advisory and the University of Dubai organised a joint panel discussion entitled "Climate Foresight: Shaping a Resilient Future" stressing the need for urgent action to reduce the impact of climate change.

The event was held at the Media Centre in the Green Zone, as part of the activities of the two sides at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) held at Dubai Expo City.

Benjamin Davis, an expert in economic affairs at Trends Research Centre, opened the discussion and said, "Developing a future platform is one of the most difficult tasks, and it is becoming more difficult in the era of climate change.” He explained that climate change has a significant impact on the environment and human societies.

Benjamin stressed the need to take urgent action to reduce its effects and build a more resilient future in the face of these challenges.

Professor Hussain Al-Ahmad, Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of Dubai, spoke about the importance of university research in climate change, stating that the world is moving towards a climate crisis within the next fifty years. He stressed that COP28 is one of the most important events in the twenty-first century because it addresses the measures that will be taken to confront climate change.

All sectors, including the financial sector, the private sector and governments, are working together to prevent temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius in the next fifty to a hundred years, he said.

Dr. Hussain said that the University of Dubai is committed to working to limit climate change's impact. The University of Dubai has succeeded in establishing a carbon-neutral campus that does not pollute the environment, and there is no carbon footprint at the University of Dubai premises.

He stressed the significance of scientific research in climate change issues, and indicated that the memorandum of understanding with Trends Research and Advisory would create a situation that benefits both parties through focused research, especially concerning sustainability. He said the University of Dubai is working with Trends to ensure that there is a secure life for future generations.

Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri, Director of the Centre for Future Studies, University of Dubai, talked about the ability of system thinking to solve the climate crisis. He said, "System thinking allows us to understand climate change as a multi-actor phenomenon with complex aspects. We need to apply this system thinking in developing solutions to reduce its impacts."

Dr. Saeed stressed the need to educate community members about the importance of foreseeing the future and systemic thinking in solving complex problems such as the climate crisis.

A number of experts and academics participated in discussing a range of issues related to climate change.

On the sidelines of the joint panel discussion, Shamma Ahmed Al Qutbah, an intern student at Trends Research and Advisory, was honoured for writing a study entitled "Catalysing Change: How Young Activists are Shaping the Climate Agenda Around the Globe."