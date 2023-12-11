The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emphasised its unwavering commitment to climate action during its participation in the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai Expo City.

Through its dedicated pavilions – the Saudi Green Initiative and the Saudi pavilion in the Blue Zone – the Kingdom showcased its ongoing initiatives and hosted numerous dialogues and sessions addressing critical climate change topics. These sessions focused on the crucial transition to green sectors free from carbon emissions.

The Blue Zone pavilion alone hosted approximately 24 workshops, attracting a diverse audience and featuring presentations from 40 local and international experts across various fields. This robust participation underscores the Kingdom's commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing in the fight against climate change.

The Kingdom also took part in various dialogue sessions to discuss solutions related to reducing emissions and energy transformation, including focusing on the role of carbon capture, use and storage technologies in enhancing climate solutions, and the role of minerals in energy transformations and accelerating the pace of emissions reduction.

Saudi Arabia is working diligently on several fronts to lead ambitious climate action at the national level and within the region. It’s participation also highlighted this leadership in the side sessions it held at COP28 demonstrating its efforts in climate action and leading future solutions.

These sessions include specific topics such as achieving sustainable tourism, combating land degradation, protecting environmental diversity, adopting the principle of a circular carbon economy, and extraction technology solutions, in addition to highlighting the acceleration of clean energy solutions and reducing emissions.

Several Saudi institutions, including the National Centre for Vegetation Cover Development (10 Billion Trees), the Saudi Irrigation Organisation (2 Million Trees), the Saudi National Centre for Environmental Compliance (marine and coastal protection), the Saudi National Centre for Meteorology (rain enhancement), and the National Centre of Wildlife (protected areas, environmental awareness, wildlife conservation), are actively participating in diverse initiatives to ensure a greener and more sustainable future for Saudi Arabia.