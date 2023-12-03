The Russian Pavilion at COP28 is a vibrant hub for diverse activities and discussions focused on addressing climate change. Throughout the conference, the pavilion will host a series of events and sessions highlighting Russia's commitment to sustainable development and its contributions to global climate action.

On 6th December, the pavilion will host "Energy Day," a dedicated session exploring the development of low-carbon and carbon-neutral energy systems. Experts from Russia and around the world will gather to discuss technological advancements in the fuel and energy sector, paving the way for a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

On 8th December, the pavilion will transform into a platform for exploring the role of nuclear technologies in ensuring a secure and sustainable energy transition. Leaders from Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation, along with renowned international experts, will share their insights on harnessing nuclear power responsibly for the benefit of future generations.

On 11th December, the pavilion will host "Russian Business Day," featuring a session titled "Unlocking the Potential of Russian Climate Projects." This session will delve into the promising outlook for Russian climate projects, including ecosystem-based solutions and nature-based approaches. Russia's vast potential in this field, if fully realised, could result in significant reductions in net greenhouse gas emissions.

On 12th December, the pavilion will host "Responsible Finance Day," featuring a session titled "How to Close the Climate Finance Gap: New Approaches and Mechanisms." This session will address the critical issue of mobilising diverse financial instruments to tackle climate challenges. Russian best practices in this area will be showcased, offering valuable insights for global cooperation.

The Russian Pavilion at COP28 stands as a testament to Russia's dedication to addressing climate change and its willingness to collaborate with international partners in pursuit of a sustainable future. Through its diverse activities and engaging discussions, the pavilion will contribute to advancing climate action globally.