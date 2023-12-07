The Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has inked a significant bilateral air service agreement with the State of Kuwait.

The historic accord was formalized during the ongoing COP28 in Dubai, reflecting a commitment to fostering international cooperation in the realm of aviation.

The signing ceremony which place on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, symbolizes the collaborative spirit between the two nations.

The agreement according to a statement issued by the special assistant to the minister on communication, Tunde Moshood, marks a pivotal moment in the diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Kuwait, as it will open avenues for enhanced connectivity and economic cooperation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Keyamo expressed optimism about the prospects of this agreement, emphasizing its potential to boost trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges between Nigeria and Kuwait.

The accord underscores the Federal Government’s dedication to expanding the nation’s global aviation footprint and creating opportunities for economic growth.

This significant development comes even as Nigeria actively engages with international partners to advance its aviation and aerospace capabilities.

Keyamo however said that the Federal Government remains committed to fostering strong ties with nations around the world,adding that the bilateral air service agreement with Kuwait is a testament to this commitment.

