Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development is taking part in the 28th edition of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), set to be held in Dubai from November 30th to December 12th, 2023, as part of continuing its efforts to support global environmental initiatives.

The Fund’s participation stems from the State of Kuwait’s commitment to Gulf, regional, and international resolutions and initiatives. It is also based on the New Kuwait’s Vision 2035, which utilizes the sustainable living principle as a foundation for achieving environmental sustainability, and honoring the Fund’s commitments to the international community.

It will organize several lectures on climate change, and ways to mitigate it, by Senior Engineering Advisor Dr. Naser Al-Rifaie, Senior Engineering Advisor Dr. Abdulretha Bahman, Engineering Advisor Dr. Hamid Al-Rashidi, and Specialist Engineer Ms. Manar Mansour. Furthermore, the Fund will host two panel discussions with the participation of Mr. Khaled Al-Khaled, Deputy Director of Operations for International Organizations and Bodies.

For his part, Kuwait Fund’s Acting Director-General Mr. Waleed Shamlan Al-Bahar reiterated the Fund’s commitment to support sustainable development efforts in facing global environmental challenges. Al-Bahar added that the Fund’s contribution to financing pioneering projects aims to improve the efficiency of utilizing natural resources, and bolstering innovation in renewable energy and water. He pointed out that such efforts reflect the Fund’s vision towards a sustainable future that combines economic growth and environmental protection.

“The Fund strives to strengthen international cooperation in the environmental field through new partnerships with regional and international organizations. This includes backing projects aimed at reducing the effects of climate change, and boosting communities’ capacity to adapt to changing environmental demands,” said Al-Bahar.

