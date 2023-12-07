AMMAN — Jordan and the UAE are working on a joint project in green ammonia, but it has not yet been completed. It is currently in the study phase and we hope it will see the light soon, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said during an interview with the UAE Aletihad newspaper on Monday.

“Jordan is in the process of establishing Aqaba Aquatic Research Centre with support from the Abu Dhabi Ports Company, the main developer of the land where this scientific marine research complex will be located,” the Premier said.

The project aims to protect the marine environment in the oceans, Khasawneh said, noting that prior to this, a 7 kilometre area of the Gulf of Aqaba was announced a protected natural area.

He also commended the “significant and successful” shift in the energy production in the UAE, which has improved Emirati investments abroad that achieve a positive carbon balance and reduce emissions.

He also noted that Jordan has achieved its energy targets, with approximately 28 per cent of the Kingdom’s energy mix coming from clean and renewable energy, and 18.4 per cent of all vehicles in Jordan operating on clean energy.

The premier also added that Jordan, on the sidelines of COP28, launched one of the initiatives related to the protection of the seas and coral reefs in the Gulf of Aqaba.

The prime minister also commended the outcomes of the COP28, as the first days of the event saw the launching of several key initiatives.

Emphasising Jordanian support, Khasawneh said that “since the UAE won the presidency of the global conference, Jordan has been confident of its success, as the UAE has made prominent and significant strides in protecting the environment, reducing greenhouse emissions, diversifying energy sources and moving towards renewable and clean energy”.

