Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, COP28 Director-General and Special Representative, said that the agenda of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is the most demanding COP agenda of all time, noting that the negotiations are still ongoing to draft a text that ensures the right balance between mitigation, adaptation, means of implementation and Loss and Damage needed for a comprehensive plan to 2030.

Speaking at a press conference held today in the COP28 Blue Zone, Al Suwaidi remarked, “All COPs are challenging, but in this COP we are trying to do something that has never been done before… something historic. We are trying to agree on a comprehensive plan to close the gaps between where the world is, and where it needs to be to keep 1.5 degrees within reach. That is our North Star. Part of this is to include language on fossil fuels in the text. If we can, that would be historic.”

He explained that the COP28 Presidency's approach was always to take two tracks; the first was the Action Agenda, which is driven by the need for action in the real world that delivers real results on the ground.

“This track has been a great success,” the COP28 Director-General assured. “We have more than $83 billion in new financial commitments, 130 nations signing up to triple renewables and double energy efficiency, and oil and gas companies stepping up for the first time on tackling methane emissions. We have 11 declarations covering everything from finance to agriculture and health.”

He further noted that “the second track was always going to be the hardest, because that is driven by the Parties.”

While the COP28 Presidency can guide and encourage, this is a process of consensus, he affirmed, noting that “everybody has to agree”.

"We have already had success by operationalising Loss and Damage. In fact, we have gone further than we were asked to go by mobilising almost $800 million for the fund and funding arrangements.

“That brings me to the state of the negotiations. Many issues remain open, and that is normal for this stage of things.”

Al Suwaidi highlighted the draft declaration issued yesterday, saying, “As you also know, lots of Parties felt it did not fully address their concerns. We expected that. In fact, we wanted the text to spark conversations… and that is what happened. What we have seen since, is that the Parties have deeply held and deeply split views, and especially on the language around fossil fuels.”

“It is important to be clear on something,” he stated. “The text we released was a starting point for discussions. Again, this is entirely normal for a consensus-based process.”

He explained that releasing the first draft of the text enabled the COP28 President to take in the Parties' feedback, enhancing their position in drafting a new text that includes all the elements needed to achieve a balance in the plan.

“It is a question of how ambitious the Parties truly are and where they want the balance to be. That is what we are negotiating about. And, while the Presidency can guide, direct and encourage, the level of ambition is for the Parties to agree,” the COP28 Director-General went on to explain.

“When the new text is released, we will be open to further feedback. The Presidency is calling for the highest possible ambition and we are committed to helping the Parties agree on the best plan they can for the world,” he concluded.