President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the UAE is determined to unite the world in tackling climate change, as the country begins to host COP 28 today.

In a message posted on social media on Wednesday, Al Nahyan said the UAE is honoured to welcome delegates from around the world who have come to the country for the COP28 talks.

“We are honoured to welcome the international community to the UAE for the start of COP28,” Al Nahyan said.

“Solving the challenges facing our planet requires a shared vision and collective action, and we are determined to unite the world around climate action and ensure no one is left behind.”

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) that kicks off in Dubai today is expected to attract 160 world leaders.

The UAE has been designated to host COP28, with Dr Sultan Al Jaber as this year’s president.

The event marks the conclusion of the “global stocktake”, which is designed to assess the implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement and progress towards meeting the goal to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

It takes place as global warming already wreaks havoc around the world. Studies have shown that the world is not on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, although several countries have rolled out plans for a net-zero future.

According to Al Jaber, all parties should be prepared to deliver “a high ambition decision” in response to the global stocktake that seeks to cut down emissions while protecting people, lives and livelihoods.

“We don’t have any time to waste. We need to take urgent action now to reduce emissions. At COP28, every country and every company will be held to account, guided by the north star of keeping 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach,” said Al Jaber in a statement on Wednesday.

According to a report recently released by UN Climate Change, the national climate action plans, known as “nationally determined contributions” or NDCs, would collectively bring down emissions to 2% below the levels seen in 2019 by 2030. Scientists have said that a 43% reduction is required.

“Over 160 world leaders are headed to Dubai, because only cooperation between nations can get humanity back in this race. But COP28 cannot be just a photo-op. Leaders must deliver – the message is clear,” said UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell on Wednesday.

“And as leaders leave Dubai after the opening summit, their message to their negotiators must be equally clear: don’t come home without a deal that will make a real difference.”

