DUBAI - COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber is determined to deliver a deal text that has the support of all parties at the climate summit in Dubai and will continue consultations into the early hours of Wednesday, a COP28 spokesperson said in a statement.

"Overnight and throughout today, the COP28 President and his team have been engaging in extensive consultations with a wide representation of negotiating groups and Parties," the statement said.

"This is to ensure everyone is heard, and all views are considered. He is determined to deliver a version of the text that has the support of all Parties. Consultations will continue until 03:00AM GST (2300 GMT).”

