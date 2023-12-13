A new draft text on global stocktake has been published at the UN climate summit, COP28 UAE, on Wednesday morning.



While the draft text does not contain the words "phase out", it includes reference to transitioning away from all fossil fuels to enable the world to reach net zero by 2050.

The text published by the UN's climate body calls on parties to accelerate and substantially reduce non-carbon dioxide emissions worldwide with a focus on reducing methane emissions by 2030.

"We all want to get the most ambitious outcome possible," Majid Al Suwaidi, COP28 Director-General, said on Tuesday.

The text, published early Wednesday, does not specifically refer to oil, but mentions the need to 'phase-down' coal.

It says that it recognises the need for 'deep, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in line with 1.5C pathways and calls on Parties to contribute to global efforts.

Among those efforts it recognises the need to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 and doubling the annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by the same date.

It also recognises the need to accelerate the phase-down of coal and accelerate towards net zero energy systems, utilising zero or low carbon fuels by mid century.

While the document does not mention oil or combustion engines, it does recognises the need for accelerating the reduction of emissions from road transport on a range of pathways, including through development of infrastructure and rapid deployment of zero and low-emission vehicles.

It also recognises the need to phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that do not address energy poverty or just transitions, as soon as possible.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)