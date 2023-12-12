Mohamed Karam, Regional Director of InSInkErator, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, affirmed that the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) has set itself apart as a global platform that highlights the environmental, economic, and social impacts of climate change, noting its significance in delivering possible strategies and solutions, and clear and effective policies to adapt to climate change and mitigate its impact.

The UAE's hosting of the event as a major stride in its journey of global excellence and leadership in sustainability and climate action, Karam told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of COP28, highlighting the country's unique approach to hosting the event in combining action with innovation and technology.

He noted that COP28, besides gathering industry specialists and leaders to drive collective climate action, enables the exchange of expertise and best practices between countries and organisations, in addition to offering sessions, workshops, and discussions that cover a variety of topics such as innovation in the field of renewable energy, sustainable development strategies, climate finance, and challenges facing local communities and indigenous people.

The InSInkErator Regional Director said that the conference provided their company with an ideal opportunity to showcase its programmes and tools designed to raise environmental awareness among school students and educators, as well as its corporate programmes that target limiting waste and carbon footprints.