Bahrain is taking part in the exhibition held in the Blue Zone at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in the UAE to be held until December 12, as part of its commitment to environmental issues and climate change.

Bahrain’s participation reflects its keenness to support the efforts of the UAE in hosting this global event, and the global efforts to address climate change.

The pavilion sheds light on “Bahrain Blueprint” national action plan, announced by His Majesty King Hamad, which aims for carbon neutrality through a low-carbon economy, climate change adaptation and sustainable opportunities in the new green economy.

The pavilion also showcases the kingdom’s recent initiatives, such as the National Energy Strategy, the $750 million climate technology fund, and the “Safa” voluntary platform to offset carbon emissions.

The initiatives aim to enhance environmental security, in line with the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and the follow-up of Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty the King and chairman of the Supreme Council for the Environment.

Finance and National Economy Minister and chairman of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said that Bahrain is committed, in partnership with the private sector, to supporting international initiatives aimed at enhancing environmental security and reducing climate change.

The kingdom has made significant progress in achieving carbon neutrality, he added.

Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak emphasised Bahrain’s efforts to protect the environment.

He said that Bahrain has launched many initiatives, including the national afforestation plan aiming to double the number of trees in Bahrain by 2035, in line with its goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2060.

Oil and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr Mohammed Bin Daina praised the organising committee’s efforts in setting up Bahrain’s pavilion, which demonstrates the kingdom’s commitment to combating climate change and enhancing environmental awareness at various levels.

He emphasised the significance of participating in the conference for achieving positive environmental work and climate security results, noting the UAE’s leading role in promoting international environmental co-operation, in line with sustainable development goals.