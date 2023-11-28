H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, has visited Expo City Dubai, where he reviewed the latest preparations ahead of the UAE hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on various administrative and logistical preparations to receive foreign delegations participating in the conference, which begins on 30th November.

His Highness reviewed designated sites for local, regional and international media teams that will work to ensure continuous coverage of the event’s activities over 13 days. The event is expected to be attended by more than 160 heads of state and government officials, 85,000 participants, and more than 5,000 representatives of UNFCCC-accredited media.

During his visit to Expo City Dubai, His Highness was accompanied by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President; Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul, Director-General of Dubai's State Security Department; Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of Federal Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed; and Angela Migally; along with a number of members of the COP28 Higher Committee.