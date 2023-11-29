PHOTO
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
