As part of its efforts to achieve the objectives of the Green Education Partnership Roadmap in preparation for the UAE’s hosting of COP28, the Ministry of Education (MoE) announced a strategic partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), to enhance climate action and environmental sustainability in the lead up to COP28.

This strategic partnership underscores a joint commitment to advancing sustainability and cultivating a heightened sense of green responsibility within communities. Both parties will work to advance sustainability and climate action by providing long-term learning opportunities for climate awareness across the UAE.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi the assistant undersecretary of the care and capacity building sector at the Ministry of Education, said: “The Ministry of Education will persist in its endeavours to equip students with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions that have a positive impact on the environment. By joining forces with the Al Ghurair Foundation, we are actively shaping the future by providing students with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions that positively impact the environment. Partnering with Al Ghurair Foundation to conduct climate awareness workshops and an entrepreneurship programme as part of greening education national plan; this is a significant step towards promoting environmental awareness and empowering students with entrepreneurial skills. This collaboration symbolises a shared commitment to fostering sustainable practices and equipping the younger generation with the tools they need to tackle the challenges of the future”.

Dr Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, said: “In the lead-up to COP28, a testament to the UAE's unwavering commitment to climate mitigation and action, AGF emphasises the pivotal role of our youth and communities. Their collective power can profoundly shape our planet's future. In response to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s call for shared responsibility, the Foundation is proud to partner with the Ministry of Education to further a joint mission to cultivate deep-rooted environmental consciousness that leads to transformative action for good.”

The Ministry of Education will work with AGF to drive sustainability and climate action by creating long-term learning climate awareness opportunities across the UAE. This partnership signifies a proactive approach by the UAE to leverage philanthropy in their drive to integrate greening communities and ensure future generations are well-equipped to address climate challenges

AGF has galvanised the efforts of multiple partners to drive a collective commitment for green communities in the UAE. This week, AGF has launched efforts to educate and empower over 1,500 participants across the country in a common journey towards greening UAE communities with Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), Goumbook, and EXPO City.

