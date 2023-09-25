Dr. Dmitry Vladimirov, a Russian academic and environmental expert, said that the UAE has undertaken an extremely important mission by hosting COP28 at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Vladimirov, who is a member of the Russian Geographical Society and Lecturer at Voronezh State University’s Faculty of Ecology, affirmed that COP28 is a one-of-a-kind event, where it is absolutely vital to promote communication between the scientific communities from around the world.

COP28 will provide a great opportunity to exchange ideas in order to create a roadmap to establish joint projects, utilising collective knowledge and expertise to build a unified and practical community concerned with climate issues, he added.

About the climate impact on the environment and the future of humanity, the Russian expert said that the climate crisis is affecting not only ecological systems, but also the economy, highlighting his participation in COP14 as a critical juncture in his life.

Dr. Vladimirov expressed his eagerness to see COP28 deliver tangible results that align with COP’s objectives.