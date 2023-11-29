In line with the UAE's vision for sustainability, and in celebration of the “Year of Sustainability” and hosting of the (COP28), the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of the UAE, in partnership with the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), is set to host an influential panel discussion, themed “Impact for Climate Action – Supreme Audit Institutions Call for Effective Implementation of Climate Policies”, on 1st December at the Climate Finance Hub during COP28.

This crucial session will unveil the essential findings of the Working Group on Environmental Auditing (WGEA) and a range of global audit reports, with an aim to catalyse effective climate action through a particular emphasis placed on enhancing climate resilience, especially in Small Island Developing States (SIDS), which are critically affected by climate change.

The panel will kick off with the introduction of the ClimateScanner, an innovative tool designed for rapid assessment of government responses to climate change, the highlighting of key insights from WGEA’s research on international climate finance and exploration of ongoing WGEA initiatives focusing on adaptation, the interplay between climate and biodiversity, and the application of green fiscal policy tools.

An official spokesperson for the UAE Supreme Audit Institution remarked, “Our hosting of this session at COP28 represents a pivotal moment in enhancing the global understanding of the complexities and strategies necessary for the effective implementation of climate policies. The session underscores the critical role of supreme audit institutions worldwide and emphasises the concerted efforts to ensure the effective implementation of climate policies. It will serve as an invaluable platform for exchanging best practices and strengthening the collaborative efforts of supreme audit institutions across the world.”

“This collaboration symbolises INTOSAI's commitment to environmental stewardship and the critical role of supreme audit institutions around the world in fostering accountability and transparency in climate action. Our collective efforts are essential in ensuring that climate policies are not only proposed but also effectively implemented for a sustainable future," a representative from INTOSAI WGEA stated.