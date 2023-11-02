Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman will take part in tasks of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28), due to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) during 30 November till 12 December, 2023.

Oman’s participation in this conference under the slogan “Oman is a sustainable future” comes as an extension of its participation with the rest of the world to find practical and sustainable solutions to global environmental problems related to sustainable development. Oman will also review its efforts through the strategies, plans, policies, initiatives and projects that it implements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect environmental and climate systems.

Oman has taken important steps to reach zero carbon neutrality through the Royal directives that set 2050 as the date for this goal, and the establishment of Oman Sustainability Center.

COP28 will address a number of issues related to climate change at the global level, most notably the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from various sources such as industry, transportation, agriculture, energy production, and waste disposal.

It will touch on the financial financing opportunities available to support these efforts and mitigate the effects of climate change in developing countries.

Meanwhile, The Sultanate of Oman works to strike a balance between environmental, economic and social requirements. It implements principles of sustainable development, taking into consideration the advancement of economic and social aspects and the importance of preserving environmental and climate systems and preserving its natural resources in order to achieve the goals of sustainable development in the various development sectors. Oman is also committed to fulfilling its obligations in international environmental agreements related to climate change, such as the United Nations Framework Convention, the Kyoto Protocol, and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Oman has taken a number of important measures, such as devising and implementing policies, strategies, legislation, and regulations for managing and monitoring climate change to achieve its goal of reaching zero carbon neutrality. This is done by utilizing the natural and geographical components that characterize it in the renewable energy and green hydrogen sector, developing the necessary legal frameworks and policies, and allocating sites for hydrogen investment.

Dr. Abdullah Ali Al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority, Chairman of the Steering Committee for Climate Change in the Sultanate of Oman, said that Oman’s participation in COP28 comes in light of the developments and risks facing the environmental, climate and ecological systems and sustainable development globally.

It also coincides with Oman’s sincere efforts to boost its global and regional role to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming and climate change, added Dr. Abdullah. He pointed out that Oman’s efforts in this regard include the transition to renewable energy, increasing green areas, and the continuous search for sustainable solutions from nature.

He noted that Oman’s participation in COP28 will include a pavilion within the exhibition accompanying the event.

On his turn, Dr. Ghazi Ali Al Rawas, Dean of Research at Sultan Qaboos University, Head of the Supervision and Governance Team, explained that this pavilion will be creative and educational as it will showcase the experience of the Sultanate of Oman in the fields of environmental protection, reducing harmful emissions, environmental sustainability, promoting renewable energy and its role in environmental diversity, as well as its promising projects for sustainable cities.

