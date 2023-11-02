M42, a first-of-its-kind global tech-enabled healthcare company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, will participate in the 28th session of the Conference of Parties (COP28) as the summit’s Principal Health Partner.

M42, which integrates G42 Healthcare’s unique medical and data-centric technologies with Mubadala Health’s world-class provision of care, will promote dialogue at the intersection of healthcare, technology and sustainability at the global summit.

COP28, taking place in Dubai from 30th November to 12th December, will include a dedicated health day on 3rd December for the first time, in recognition of the impact climate change has on global health. In line with this, M42’s efforts at COP28 aim to spearhead a monumental transformation towards tackling urgent climate challenges while advancing the frontiers of healthcare.

A significant milestone at COP28 is the inaugural Health Day and climate-health ministerial, set to be co-hosted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in collaboration with multiple nations. The COP28 Presidency has pledged to introduce an official, high-level health initiative, emphasising establishing robust and inclusive healthcare systems that can withstand the challenges posed by climate change.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, said, “In the year that COP28 is hosted by the UAE, M42 – as a global health-tech company with a presence in 27 countries - has a key responsibility in furthering the sustainability vision of the UAE’s wise leadership. M42’s role as the summit’s Principal Health Partner enables us to shape and influence dialogue at the critical intersection of healthcare, technology and climate change.

“We are excited to join visionary changemakers from around the world at this pivotal moment to impactfully disrupt the global healthcare landscape and increase awareness of the industry's potential for positive environmental and societal impact.”

The initiative to enhance the visibility of healthcare at COP is timely, given findings by the international non-governmental organisation (NGO) ‘Health Care Without Harm’ that the global healthcare sector currently acts as the fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases when listed as a country.

As the Principal Health Partner, M42 will have a prominent presence in the Blue Zone, where it can host strategic meetings and negotiations to further partnerships with like-minded organisations from across the world. It will also have a stand within the UAE-led Green Zone, specifically within the Innovation and Technology Hub’s Healthcare Cluster. It will serve as a platform to promote awareness and engage with youth, civil societies, NGOs, the private sector, and global communities.