By Salem Al-Methen ABU DHABI, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28) is vital for the global efforts to protect the environment and earth's future generations, said a Kuwaiti official on Monday.

On the sideline of his participation in the two-day COP28 preliminary meetings in Abu Dhabi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Oil Sheikh Dr. Nimr Al-Malek Al-Sabah told KUNA that the event showcased the global community's dedication to combat climate change and pollution.

He affirmed Kuwait's commitment to decreasing carbon emissions and focus on policies geared towards renewable and clean energy.

Sheikh Nimr revealed that Kuwait embarked on establishing eco-friendly power stations in line with Kuwait's development vision and the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSC).

He affirmed that Kuwait was looking forwards to COP28 conference, on November 30 until December 12 in Dubai, which would be attended by many global leaders, heads of organizations and prominent figures.

On his part, Emirati Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber affirmed that the preliminary meetings displayed the world's keenness on battling the adverse effects of climate change.

The COP28 preliminary meetings hope to bring views together to find common grounds between plans for developments and protecting the environment, showcasing the globe's might in this regard, he added.

He affirmed that the world's interest was in finding ways to fend off climate change for the sake of future generations.

The COP28 preliminary meetings this year had been attended by 100 delegations and 70 ministers from across the globe.

