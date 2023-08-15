AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammad Al Najjar, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al Kharabsheh and Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh, on Monday met with Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the special envoy for climate change.

During the talks, the ministers reaffirmed the Kingdom's support for UAE hosting the World Climate Summit and recognised its important role as the presiding nation for the 28th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 28), which will be held at Expo Dubai later this year, as well as its global role in addressing climate-related challenges, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Jaber underscored the deep-rooted strategic partnership between the two countries, stressing the need to advance cooperation.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).