Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), has affirmed ENEC's readiness to take part in the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which the UAE is hosting 100 days from today.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), marking 100 until COP28, Al Hammadi said that the UAE's hosting of COP28 serves as global recognition of its leading status in fast-tracking international efforts to combat climate change, guided by the future-proof vision of the UAE leadership to accelerate the transition to clean and renewable energy sources.

He explained that ENEC's participation aims to enhance the role that nuclear energy plays in reversing the climate change fallout.