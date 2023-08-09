The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders' Summit 2023 will convene international leaders in sustainability, technology, finance, and policy in Abu Dhabi from November 1 to 3.

Under the theme: “Driving economic growth for a greener world,” the highly anticipated event will be chaired by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade for UAE.

Al Zeyoudi said: “This is a prestigious and important summit, which brings together global and regional government representatives, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to address the most pressing challenges related to sustainable economic growth and climate action that we face today. At the summit, we aim to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and create actionable solutions to pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future."

Crucial role

The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders’ Summit 2023 plays a crucial role in the global push for environmental conservation and sustainable development. This summit, being held in the capital of the UAE, is a timely demonstration of the potential and progress of energy transition in the region.

The gathering of international leaders in sustainability, technology, finance, and policy will serve as an invaluable platform for discussing, innovating, and driving global strategies toward sustainable living.

Taking place before the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), it will set the tone for international and regional dialogue and decision-making, allowing the world's leaders to approach the conference with informed perspectives, ambitious goals, and actionable strategies for combating climate change.

As the chair of the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders' Summit, Al Zeyoudi will lead discussions that will showcase the UAE government's visionary approach and its commitment to fostering sustainable development.

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, expressed her pride in having Al Zeyoudi as the chair of the upcoming summit, highlighting his wealth of knowledge, expertise, and dedication to developing sustainable green economic practices.

Bold steps

“His vision will undoubtedly contribute to the summit's success and inspire participants to take bold steps in their respective industries across the Middle East,” said Al Omian.

Participants can expect an engaging and comprehensive program featuring keynote addresses, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities.

The agenda will cover a wide range of topics, including the importance of public-private partnerships in sustainable economic growth, inspiring climate action and resilience in the economy, examining the role of sustainable finance and investment in driving green trade practices, exploring policy and regulatory frameworks for a sustainable economy, and leveraging technology for capacity building and knowledge sharing. Innovation is the key driver for developing and bolstering the local and regional green economy, a focus that is particularly relevant in the context of the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders’ Summit in Abu Dhabi.

Green innovation

By fostering entrepreneurship and attracting global investments, the UAE and its neighbouring countries aim to become leading hubs for green innovation. This transformation is not only crucial for regional sustainable development, but it also sets a precedent and provides a replicable model for similar regions around the globe. In turn, this boosts the global green economy and helps to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and other international environmental commitments.

The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders' Summit promises to be an impactful event that will empower global leaders, industry experts, and stakeholders to address the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.

By accelerating the transition toward a greener, more sustainable world, the summit aims to create a legacy of sustainable development and prosperity for future generations.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).