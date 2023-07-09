Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, the Ministerial Coordinator, and Envoy of the COP27; held a meeting to discuss the latest developments in logistical preparations to equip the Egyptian official pavilion participating in the COP28 in Dubai, UAE in November.

The meeting was attended by Hatem Al-Atwi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ahmed Kamal, Executive Director of the Office of Environmental Compliance and Sustainable Development at the Federation of Egyptian Industries; and several high officials of the Ministry of Environment.

During the meeting, Fouad stressed the importance of the COP28 in building on the success achieved during the COP27 and completing work on a number of pillars, including formulating a global goal for adaptation and completing work on the initiatives that were launched during Egypt’s presidency of the COP27.

The meeting discussed the logistical preparation mechanisms for equipping the pavilion, both in terms of design and technical equipment, and discussed strengthening the participation of the private sector, the role of the Federation of Egyptian Industries, and the participation of some national agencies such as the Suez Canal Economic Zone and the Egyptian Stock Exchange.

Moreover, the Minister of Environment also followed up on the mechanisms of participation of the relevant ministries in the activities of the COP28 in line with the thematic days of the conference, and presented Egyptian success stories in facing the effects of climate change, whether through mitigation or adaptation.

She also pointed out the Ministry of Environment’s keenness to present efforts to involve the private sector in environmental work, promote environmental and climate investment in Egypt, work to solve environmental problems from an economic perspective, and highlight promising investment opportunities in green projects.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).