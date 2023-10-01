Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will support the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) as a Principal Pathway Partner. COP28 will be hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December 2023.

"I would like to extend our gratitude to the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for the trust placed in DEWA by recognising us to be a fundamental pillar in the largest international climate event,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer emphasised that this confidence motivates DEWA to continue its relentless efforts to enhance the global competitiveness and leadership of the UAE in all fields, accelerate the transition to a green economy and achieve net zero.

“It gives us great pride to once again be an effective partner supporting the UAE as it hosts the world in the most important event hosted by the country in 2023. DEWA will contribute to the success of this global event, which underlines the UAE’s achievements in supporting international efforts in climate action. As we look forward to participating in COP28, we are confident that the UAE will organise the most successful global environmental conference. This underlines the great importance the wise leadership attaches to addressing climate change and launching social, economic and ecological development plans to make the UAE among the largest countries in the world to invest in clean and renewable energy projects,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer explained that the UAE was the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to launch a strategic initiative to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. DEWA’s strategy also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030. DEWA works to achieve the wise leadership's vision, by balancing economic development with preserving the environment.

DEWA’s efforts have helped to decrease net carbon emissions in Dubai by 19 percent during the year 2022. DEWA aims to enhance its leadership in the areas of sustainability and future shaping in all its projects and initiatives, with a focus on innovation, technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, digital transformation and the circular economy as critical enablers for achieving sustainability.