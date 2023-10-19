The upcoming COP28 presents a crucial platform to discuss decarbonising the shipping sector and shaping the future of environmentally sustainable maritime transportation.

Towards this, the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping will contribute pivotal insights and share expertise to accelerate the global transition towards a net-zero future.

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping is a cutting-edge research centre located in Copenhagen and comprises key industry stakeholders.

Active force of change

Torben Norgaard, the Chief Technology Officer of Energy and Fuels from Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping, noted during a recent interview with the UAE Press Delegation the tangible progress being made in the maritime sector, stating: "We've moved from hypothetical discussions to real-world business operations, investments, and mobilisation. The global shipping industry is no longer confined to theory; it's an active force for change."

Speeding up the journey to decarbonisation can be achieved through the establishment of 'green corridors'—dedicated trade routes connecting major port hubs that actively promote and embrace zero-emission solutions on a global scale. Currently, the centre is engaged in projects with the key players spanning Chile, Trans-Pacific routes, Europe, the Mediterranean, Austria, and New Zealand.

Norgaard also addressed the challenge of sourcing low-emission fuels, pointing out that the maritime industry consumes 5% of global oil production, making it essential to invest in sustainable alternatives.

Potential energy carriers

He highlighted four potential energy carriers and said: "The maritime industry's agility allows it to embrace a variety of low-emission fuels, including bio-oils, methane, methanol, and ammonia, each with its unique opportunities and challenges."

"The journey ahead of us is going to require a lot of work," Norgaard acknowledged. "To realise industry-wide decarbonisation and to reach the targets set by the Paris Agreement, we must enable all alternative fuel pathways. No alternative fuel can do it alone."

Despite these challenges, Norgaard stressed the industry's growing commitment to change, with regulatory standards and driving investments in sustainable fuels and technologies. He pointed out that the maritime sector is preparing for regulations such as a 2% fuel standard by 2026 and 6% by 2030, with further increases in uptake expected.

Driving transition

"The opportunity to drive the transition and bridge the gap is growing as investments pour into the ships. The market is ready for developers to play a key role in driving this transition," he added.

Norgaard concluded: "Our mission is clear: to achieve the sustainable decarbonisation of the maritime industry by 2050."

Nevertheless, a significant step in the energy transition has been taken with the launch of the first-ever container vessel powered by green methanol. This marks a momentous milestone in the evolution of the shipping industry.--TradeArabia News Service

