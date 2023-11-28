Pope Francis is looking forward to positive results in this year’s COP28 in the UAE, saying that the conference could be a “turning point” for efforts to address climate change.

In a post on his official Twitter account on Monday, the 86-year-old pontiff said the UN talks could jump-start the energy transition, if participants set aside their “petty interests” and “think on a grand scale”.

“If we believe in the capacity of human beings to transcend our petty interests and to think on a grand scale, we cannot give up on dreaming that COP28 will lead to an acceleration of the energy transition,” said the pope, who has used his 10-year papacy to raise awareness on climate change.

It will be the first time a pontiff has attended the meeting since the first Conference of the Parties (COP) was held in Germany in 1995.

World leaders, including representatives of businesses and non-government organisations, are expected to tackle the climate crisis at COP28. According to the UN, the event provides a “pivotal opportunity to correct course and accelerate action to tackle the climate crisis.”

“COP28 is where the world will take stock of progress on the Paris agreement – the landmark climate treaty concluded in 2015 – and chart a course of action to dramatically reduce emissions and protect lives and livelihoods.”

The pope is expected to convince countries around the world to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The leader of 1.3 billion Catholics is scheduled to be in the UAE from December 1 to 3 to deliver a speech at the event and attend private bilateral meetings. He will also inaugurate the “Faith Pavilion” at Dubai’s Expo City, the venue of the conference.

The pope’s speech will be on Saturday morning, December 2, which will be followed by a series of private bilateral meetings in the afternoon, according to Vatican News.

The pope will inaugurate the pavilion on Sunday, December 3.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

