ROME: The President of the Italian Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, met today with Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-Designate of the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP28).

They agreed in a joint statement on how climate change constitutes a major challenge to our planet and humankind and requires a strong and ambitious action by all countries to strengthen their respective 2030 Nationally Determined Contributions across all dimensions and at much faster pace, with a view to achieving the long-term goals under the Paris Agreement.

Prime Minister Meloni shared with Dr Al Jaber the urgency and the importance of accelerating global efforts to drive rapid progress on all elements of the climate change agenda while acknowledging the importance of driving forward decarbonization efforts, with a just transition, addressing its social and economic dimension and ensuring the creation of quality jobs.

Meloni expressed her appreciation for the work that is being brought forward by the UAE and the leading role of Dr Al Jaber, its efforts towards a process that has as an objective to agree upon a clear roadmap in order to accelerate progress through a pragmatic global energy transition and a 'leave no one behind' approach and an inclusive climate action.

The COP 28 will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30th to December 12th and Italy will offer on the evening of December 1st in Dubai a concert of the world renowned “Teatro alla Scala Orchestra” celebrating the friendship between Italy and the United Arab Emirates while hopefully bringing inspiration to the delegates at the UN Conference on Climate Change.