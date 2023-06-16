Ambassador Zhang Jun, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), has affirmed his country's support for the United Arab Emirates in hosting the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will take place at Expo City Dubai in November.

Speaking during an open session of the UN Security Council, Zhang said he expects COP28, led by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, to achieve significant and positive outcomes.

He added that the UN Security Council should align its mission, agenda, resources, and tools with the specific conditions and needs of each country so it can understand how climate change affects security, as well as focus on solving problems and finding the leading causes of security risks, and suggest effective ways of dealing with them.

Zhang also urged UN agencies to establish a mechanism to monitor financial pledges related to climate and encourage developed countries to fulfill their promises. He noted that the main challenge facing global climate action is the lack of financing.

Zhang also warned that green protectionism and unilateral, illegal sanctions are hindering the development and stability of developing countries. He called on the Security Council to address the security risks posed by climate change and other factors and support fairness and justice.

He also noted that China is willing to work with all parties to foster a fair and just international environmental management system and to promote cooperation that will achieve everyone's mutual interests.