Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, affirmed that outer space serves as a monitoring point for planet Earth, which is facing the threat of climate change. He highlighted the importance of research conducted to preserve the essential resources for living on the planet.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the Dubai Future Forum 2023, Al Neyadi stated that COP28 presents an ideal opportunity to preserve the planet's resources for future generations, rather than seeking alternative resources, which is a highly complex and costly process.

Al Neyadi further noted that the participation of astronauts from the UAE, the United States, and the Russian Federation in the Dubai Future Forum 2023 is an opportunity to engage with diverse audiences, experts, and specialists to discuss the astronauts' perspective on planet Earth and life within the framework of international cooperation. They aim to inform the public about the significance of space missions, ongoing advanced research in the aerospace sector, and aviation, which ultimately benefits humanity.

During a main session titled 'Lessons from Space for Future Generations' at the Dubai Future Forum, the astronauts of Mission 69 to the International Space Station, along with astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori responsible for overseeing the mission from Earth, shared their experiences, observations, and collective intellectual journeys in the aerospace sector with the forum audience. They showcased their individual and shared knowledge gained during the 186-day mission on the International Space Station.