ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters has decorated 150 patrols with the official logo of the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which the UAE will host from 30th November to 12th December, 2023, in Expo City Dubai.

The patrols were decked with the slogan to promote the United Nations climate summit and contribute to its success.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that its participation in marketing the global event comes within efforts to unify national institutions to leverage the UAE’s reputation in hosting the most important events and its cultural role in bringing the world together for the good of mankind and humanity.

COP28 UAE will be a milestone moment when the world will take stock of its progress on the Paris Agreement. The COP28 UAE presidency will work to ensure that the world responds to the first Global Stocktake (GST) with a clear action plan.