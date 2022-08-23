Egypt’s Ministry of Environment announced on Saturday, the completion of the third phase of the first training programme for safari guides in Fayoum reserves, in cooperation with the Ecotourism Association and with the participation of a number of tourism, environment, and biodiversity experts, within the framework of the Egyptian-Italian Cooperation Environmental Project.

The programme is one of the axes of implementing the ministry’s strategy in upgrading elements of eco-tourism by relying on the development of the human element from local communities as one of the main pillars in the development and development of reserves.

It contributes to the preservation of natural resources and biological diversity as one of the important issues to be discussed in the climate conference COP27, in addition to increasing the preparation of visitors, supporting community partnerships, and protecting these areas and their natural resources, fossils and distinctive eco-tourism attractions, in order to achieve sustainable development.

The programme aims to develop and build the capacities of the local community of 84 drivers in the field of safari through providing them with the skills of eco-tourism guidance, guidance and skills to deal with environmentally sensitive areas in natural reserves to preserve biological diversity and the special nature of the reserves in Fayoum.

Moreover, it combines many environmental partners who are keen to enhance their role in preserving natural resources and facing the effects of climate change, represented by the development and financing partners of the Italian project, civil society represented by the Ecotourism Association in Fayoum and experts from the ministry.

In a statement, Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said that the training program includes several lectures and workshops aimed at providing the trainees with general environmental information about nature reserves and their environmental and economic importance, in addition to carrying out practical tours so that the trainee realizes the importance of the special nature of the reserve and the concepts of sustainable development.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

