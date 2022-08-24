WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
BUSINESS
Aviation
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Healthcare
Hospitality
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Retail & Consumer
Technology and Telecom
Transport and Logistics
Travel and Tourism
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
LEGAL
Crime and Security
Immigration
Policy
Regulations
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
OPINION
Business Insights
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
GO
Social media
MENA - ENGLISH
MENA - ENGLISH
UAE - ENGLISH
KSA - ENGLISH
الشرْقُ الأوسَط
الإمارات
السعودية
WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
BUSINESS
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Travel and Tourism
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
OPINION
Business Insights
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
Special Coverage
Focus: Global Wealth Funds
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
The Future of Cryptos
COVID-19 Updates
Politics of Oil
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
BUSINESS
Aviation
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Healthcare
Hospitality
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Retail & Consumer
Technology and Telecom
Transport and Logistics
Travel and Tourism
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
OPINION
Business Insights
LEGAL
Crime and Security
Immigration
Policy
Regulations
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
Social media
GO
ENVIRONMENT
Environment Ministry completes first training programme for safari guides: Egypt
SUSTAINABILITY
Al Ahram Beverages injects funds in PET Recycling for 2022: Egypt
CLIMATE CHANGE
Egypt’s hosting of COP27 showcases its readiness to play crucial role in global matters: Indian Ambassador
INVESTMENT
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development could support Egypt with over $1bln on COP27
Read more
MOST READ
1.
Abu Dhabi's Aldar signed $2.4bln deals with UAE businesses in 2021
2.
Dubai's Emaar says Namshi sale to result in $171mln profit
3.
MENA weekly crude oil exports assessed at 151.3 mln barrels - Refinitiv
4.
Emirates flight ban: IATA asks Nigeria to repatriate $464mln trapped airline funds
5.
ADX-listed Emirates Stallions acquires stakes in two interior design firms
PICK OF THE DAY
ENERGY
India's Adani Group: Huge debt and stretched leverage raise concerns
MORNING BRIEFING
MORNING BRIEFING
Wednesday Outlook: Hawkish Fed comments knock stocks; dollar pauses for breath
INSIGHTS
1
Saudi gamers find their home base on TikTok
2
Rupee worries force India's importers to hedge extra
3
As Ukraine war drags on, Europe's economy succumbs to crisis
4
Cryptoverse: A mixer with your crypto cocktail?
5
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
THE BRI REPORT
CONSTRUCTION
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era
ZAWYA COVERAGE
EQUITIES
Abu Dhabi IHC's Palms Sports on track to secure $204mln deals in 2022 - CEO
HEALTHCARE
CEO Interview: US-listed insurer Cigna sees rise in demand for affordable healthcare
ECONOMY
China to waive 23 interest-free loans to 17 African nations
OIL AND GAS
MENA weekly crude oil exports assessed at 151.3 mln barrels - Refinitiv
LATEST VIDEO
Energy
MENA energy sector investment outlook
LATEST NEWS
1
England's Buttler hoping to return to full fitness in time for T20 World Cup
2
Biden decision to forgive student-loan debt may come Wednesday: source
3
Russian politician detained for criticising Ukraine invasion
4
India bond yields seen up as high oil prices stoke inflation fears
5
U.S. military carries out strike in Syria on Iran-linked targets
SPONSORED CONTENT
FINANCIAL SERVICES
MoneyGram announces partnership with Al Dar for exchange works
FINANCIAL SERVICES
First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
OIL AND GAS
Refinitiv & First Abu Dhabi Bank Oil Market Review - with Glenn Wepener