DUBAI- The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and Procter & Gamble (P&G) Middle East today concluded the Access SMEs programme within the wider Make it in the Emirates Lab, a recently launched public-private initiative that delivers best-in-class corporate training to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the industrial sector.

The training modules, held over six days with the participation of ten industrial SMEs and 15 senior Emirati students, were developed by P&G and designed to enhance core capabilities in operations, quality control, supply chain, sourcing, marketing, sales and finance and accounting, and providing participating SMEs with the tools to access local, regional, and global markets.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary at Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said, "Exchange of knowledge and expertise is essential to achieving the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology objectives. The Access SMEs programme not only empowers industrial SMEs to play a role in the UAE’s industrial advancement but also the economic diversification drive."

Omar Channawi, P&G CEO Middle East, Sub Sahara Africa and General Exports Markets, said, "P&G’s partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology on the Access SMEs programme, in alignment with the National Industrial Strategy and ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiatives, aims to stimulate, promote and support the entrepreneurial spirit, start-up and early growth of small businesses to actively contribute to the economic development of the UAE.

"Our inaugural training programme was very successful. It was designed to encourage participation in innovation, sustainability and entrepreneurship and increase private-sector contribution towards helping SMEs and students strengthen their innovative capabilities and seize new opportunities. SMEs and local talent have immense potential to harness, nurture and enhance their capabilities to move forward and succeed on a global and regional scale. I firmly believe that the road ahead is marked by genuine opportunity."

In addition to P&G, further MoUs are in the process with several vital national and international industrial companies as part of this best-in-class corporate training. The SMEs Lab will also offer consultancy services provided directly by MoIAT via partner companies, with sessions devoted to the practical support offered by Emirates Development Bank and the National In-Country Value programme.

The Access SMEs programme and the wider Make it in the Emirates Lab align with the ministry’s national strategy that empowers and expands the industrial sector to become a key driver of the economy. The programme is expected to reach 100 SMEs and accommodate 50 students in its first year.