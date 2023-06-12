Riyadh: The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monshaat) launched today the Slingshot Program for fast-growing enterprises. The program will be implemented with a group of experts in entrepreneurship to learn from the best international practices in driving enterprise growth and facing challenges. It offers its services in training and development locally and internationally for a period of three months.



The program will help fuel the growth of emerging enterprises and expand their participation in global markets, and enable them to deal with challenges that face rapidly growing enterprises.



After the launch, seven out of 36 applying enterprises qualified for the program, in its first edition, after passing the evaluation, analysis and screening processes. Monshaat will run the program in cooperation with Slingshot, a non-profit organization that aims to boost enterprise growth in global markets and drive revenue growth for companies around the world. Slingshot has a long-standing experience in working with companies through applying industry best practices and international standards.