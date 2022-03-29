RIYADH — The Global Entrepreneurship Conference (GEC) witnessed, in its second day, agreements and launches with a total value of SR28.9 billion ($7.71 billion), designed to support entrepreneurship in various fields and enhance the Kingdom's position as an attractive environment for pioneers, innovators and creators from around the world.



The conference, organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority "Monsha'at" in cooperation with the Global Entrepreneurship Network, continued under the slogan "We Reinvent, We Renew", as it witnessed the signing of more than 21 agreements and the launch of many investment initiatives.



Monsha’at signed a memorandum of understanding with Amazon to enable local companies to sell their products to millions of customers across the Kingdom on the Amazon Saudi Arabia store. As part of the MoU, Amazon will support small and medium enterprises with the logistical capabilities, tools, and programs that Amazon provides to sellers.



The launches included the announcement of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank, the approved budget for financing the small and medium enterprises sector, which amounted to SR12 billion ($ 3.2 billion), and Monsha’at signed a cooperation agreement with Al Rajhi Bank, worth SR2 billion (more than $533 million), to launch programs and innovative financing products.



The Arab National Bank signed several cooperation agreements, including an agreement to launch innovative financing programs and products, with a value of more than SR1 billion (over $293 million), and launching a credit card product for small and medium enterprises with an amount of up to SR 0 million ($13 million).



The Ministry of Investment also announced a set of investments and licensing for many international companies to enter the Saudi market with investments estimated at SR3.51 billion (more than $ 936 million).



During the conference's second day, a total value of innovative financing banking programs, amounting to more than SR7.3 billion ($2 billion) for the next five years was announced.



The Saudi National Bank signed a cooperation agreement for a product of innovative financing programs and products worth SR1 billion (more than $266 million) and another cooperation agreement to support the innovation program worth SR2.7 million ($ 720,000), and Bank Albilad signed an agreement with Monsha’at to provide innovative financing programs and products worth nearly SR2 billion ($520 million).



Thiqa company signed a joint cooperation agreement with Monsha'at to provide services to small and medium enterprises, while the Saudi Organization for Auditors and Accountants signed an agreement to raise awareness and provide professional guidance in the field of accounting and auditing, and to launch the "Etkal" platform.



The second day also witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Ministry of Investment and the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, with the aim of empowering entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises. The Saudi Tourism Authority signed an agreement with Monsha'at to cooperate in a number of initiatives that support establishments in the tourism field.



The Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Fund for Development also signed a cooperation agreement with the aim of launching a business accelerator in the Eastern Province, and providing training programs and workshops through the Monsha’at Academy.