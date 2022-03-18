ArabFinance: The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has invested a sum of $5 million in the new venture capital fund (VC) of DisrupTech, a leading fintech venture capital firm based in Egypt, according to a press release.

This investment will help bolster development in Egypt's fintech sector as well as extend access to financial services in the country.

The new fund is set to offer seed capital to up to 25 startups, focusing on financial technology services.

The fund has secured $25 million from a number of investors, seeking to become a main financing source for tech companies in Egypt.

"IFC’s investment in Disruptech will not only nurture innovative start-ups in Egypt but also expand access to financial services, crucial in building financial inclusion and supporting broader economic growth in Egypt,” IFC Egypt Country Officer and Acting Country Manager for Egypt and Libya Yasmine El-Hini.

Since its launch, DisrupTech has invested 30% of its fund size in financial technology startups to date.

It is worth noting that IFC’s investment portfolio in Egypt has reached $1.2 billion as of January 2022.