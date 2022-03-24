MANAMA: Bahrain Development Bank (BDB) is sponsoring the fourth edition of Youth Forum for Entrepreneurship or ‘Micro Shabab’ organised by Future Society for Youth.

The three-day event, from next Tuesday to Thursday, is taking place under the patronage of Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, first deputy president of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, president of the General Sports Authority and president of the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

This edition of the forum addresses several themes related to the entrepreneurship sector and supporting youth businesses.

The forum will discuss the role of innovation and entrepreneurship in achieving economic development goals and the importance of innovation in information technology field to entrepreneurship.

It will also connect entrepreneurs, researcher and business expertise under one roof to highlight and discuss success stories of pioneering businesses and other topics.

Commenting, Dalal Al Qais, chief executive of Bahrain Development Bank, said: “BDB’s contribution to sponsoring the ‘Micro Shabab’ forum is in line with the bank’s mission and efforts to facilitate entrepreneurship in the kingdom and support young entrepreneurs through partnerships, guidance and cooperation.

“Supporting such forums and initiatives plays a major role in spreading the culture of entrepreneurship, creating connections and diverse networks in the business field that Bahraini youths can benefit from in addition to identifying the institutions that support young entrepreneurs and learning about success stories that can inspire and teach lessons to our youth.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).